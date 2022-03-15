Capcom Unveils More Info On Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

During a special livestream event this week, Capcom revealed more info about the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. This is a massive new addition to the game that will bring about a new storyline in the brand new Elgado Outpost hub. There you'll be faced with an array of brand new monsters to track down and capture, as well as working with some fun new abilities that you'll encounter after completing the main game. We also got to find out that the expansion will be released on June 30th, 2022 for both Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. We have more info including screenshots and the trailer below, as the expansion is now up for pre-order

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak begins following the heroic defense of Kamura Village against the Rampage that concludes in Monster Hunter Rise. News of the village's survival inspires the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne to travel from the distant Kingdom seeking aid. Hunters brave enough to answer the call will set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. Here, players will interact with a cast of new characters including the commander of the Knights of the Royal Order Admiral Galleus, the quirky scientist Bahari, Minayle the Blacksmith, Oboro the Merchant, and the quest giver Chichae. These helpful allies will assist hunters in crafting new gear for the perils ahead, and instructing them to perform powerful new Wirebug techniques.

The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures inspired by staples of Western horror known as the Three Lords. This cadre includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. In addition to these nightmarish new foes, other monster variants and returning fan-favorites including Blood Orange Bishaten and the mighty Astalos will emerge to challenge hunters in the added Master Rank quest difficulty. Researching the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel. This locale boasts snow-swept peaks cascading down to lush forests teeming with new forms of endemic life. At the center of this vast region sits a long-abandoned fortress that serves as a bastion for the very monsters it was built to keep out.