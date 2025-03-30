Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castle Pixel, Cattle Country, playtonic

Cattle Country Adds Xbox To Multiple Release Platforms

Playtonic confirmed this past week that Cattle Country will also be released for Xbox consoles on top of the other announced platforms

Article Summary Cattle Country confirmed for Xbox, joining PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Explore the Wild West, build your farm, and befriend warm-hearted townsfolk.

Face bandits, uncover plots, and protect your homestead from shady characters.

Romantic prospects and buried treasures await brave adventurers in Cattle Country.

Indie game developer Castle Pixel and publisher Playtonic have revealed that Cattle Country will also be released for Xbox. This is basically a formality at this point as the game was already confirmed for PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, so adding Xbox to the list was a matter that probably should have happened a while ago. Along with the news, the team revealed a free demo will be coming out, set to be released on April 30. You can check out more about the demo in the video here.

Cattle Country

Howdy partner! Become a determined pioneer traveling west to start a new life. Make a home in the mountains, take on bandits, discover dastardly plots, build a farm, develop your town, and make friends with fellow residents.

Ranchin' and Handcraftin' – Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you'll be rollin' up your sleeves and gettin' your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blue skies of Cattle Country.

Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you'll be rollin' up your sleeves and gettin' your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blue skies of Cattle Country. Swappin' stories and settlin' in with your neighbours – Get to know the townsfolk, hear their stories, help them out. The people here are a hardy bunch – you've got be to survive here. But they have hearts as warm as a hearth in the wintertime if you make the effort to stoke the flames.

Get to know the townsfolk, hear their stories, help them out. The people here are a hardy bunch – you've got be to survive here. But they have hearts as warm as a hearth in the wintertime if you make the effort to stoke the flames. Beware of Bandits – Not everyone in Cattle Country is the warm and fuzzy type, so watch out for nefarious plots and shady characters. Protect your homestead and your community.

Not everyone in Cattle Country is the warm and fuzzy type, so watch out for nefarious plots and shady characters. Protect your homestead and your community. Rodeos to Romance – Making friends is a must in the Wilderness, relying on each other through thick and thin. But maybe you've got a yearnin' for more? With 18 romanceable characters, take a chance and grab love by the reigns.

Making friends is a must in the Wilderness, relying on each other through thick and thin. But maybe you've got a yearnin' for more? With 18 romanceable characters, take a chance and grab love by the reigns. Buried Treasure – Did yer hear? There's treasure in the mines, for those who are brave enough to look for it. From precious metals and minerals to bandit stashes. Grab your pickaxe and venture out into the thrill of prospecting.

– Did yer hear? There's treasure in the mines, for those who are brave enough to look for it. From precious metals and minerals to bandit stashes. Grab your pickaxe and venture out into the thrill of prospecting. Trackin' game in the wild – From bunnies to bovine, there's many a critter waiting in the woodlands for a keen adventurer. Hunting to eat or venturing out just to see all of nature's wonders, it's your call.

