Chasing Static Is Getting Released For PC On October 14th

Ratalaika Games and developer Headwear Games have confirmed that they will release Chasing Static onto PC on October 14th, 2021. The game is designed to be a bit of a throwback to the original PlayStation titles from the '90s where horror games used the basics to scare the hell out of you. While the game is coming out on PC next month, the company will also be releasing it onto all three major consoles sometime in Q1 2022. For now, check out the latest trailer for the game as we just have to wait a few more weeks.

Embark on a journey of remembrance and revelation as Chris Selwood, a man visiting the dreary forests of rustic North Wales to pay his respects at his father's funeral. A mundane encounter with an eerily familiar woman at a roadside diner in the Village of Hearth turns petrifying when an unknown horror attacks her. Chris falls unconscious from shock and awakens in the same cafe, now in ruins. Chris navigates through the darkness in this disturbing new locale as he must discover where he is and why monsters and spirits roam this unsettling land. Unsanctioned experiments, lies told to family members, and a strange bond with the waitress culminates in a non-linear, replayable story rich with secrets.. Chris must make sense of an unsettling world drenched in mystery where he can never be certain what may be lurking around the next turn.

Use the Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device capable of tracking signals and revealing unworldly audio to discover the secrets of adrift spirits corrupted by strange forces. Traverse through blackened woods, uninhabited ruins, and mysterious government facilities to discover mysteries while avoiding harmful forces. Lo-fi 3D graphics meet hi-fi audio quality and sound design, with all audio cues represented visually for accessibility purposes.