Children Of Silentown Is Coming Out This January

Daedalic Entertainment, along with developers Elf Games and Luna2 Studio, revealed Children Of Silentown is coming out this January. This particular game is a bit of a cute but dark adventure title that tells the gloomy story of a young girl named Lucy, who has been growing up in a village deep in a forest inhabited by monsters of all shapes and sizes. It's almost commonplace to hear about people disappearing into the woods, never to be seen again. However, this time around, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. The game is slated to be released on January 11th, 2023, as we have more info and the trailer for you down below.

"Children Of Silentown is a point & click adventure game telling a mysterious and endearing story. Explore the town and its dangerous surroundings, meet its quirky inhabitants, solve puzzles, and master minigames. Accompany Lucy and her friends in this grim, beautifully hand-drawn adventure game by the creators of Little Briar Rose, in collaboration with studio Luna2. Lucy is afraid of the forest, just like any other child: every night, the echoing roars rob her of her sleep. Not even her dreams are a safe place where she could play. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.

Explore Silentown in search of hints, but beware: do not enter the forest.

A unique, unsettling 2D art style fitting for a mysterious, dark tale.

Music plays a crucial role, and learning how to sing will help Lucy in times of need.

Combine items to obtain widely unexpected results!

Many quirky characters (and animals!) to interact with. Be nice to them before they disappear.

Play minigames with the other children of the village!

A very mean cat, programmed to mess with Lucy at any given chance."