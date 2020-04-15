Cooking Mama: Cookstar Is Currently Being Sold Without Permission

Cooking Mama series creator Office Create is currently considering legal action against publisher Planet Entertainment over the unauthorized sale of Cooking Mama: Cookstar. In a recently-issued statement, the company confirmed that the new Nintendo Switch entry, developed by 1st Playable Productions, should not be up for sale across various retailers and in fact did not meet Office Create's typical standards for quality.

Office Create stated that the company originally licensed out its Cooking Mama intellectual property to Planet Entertainment in August 2018. However, at the time, development builds in progress were not up to Office Create's expectations, and as such the game was rejected due to a myriad of complaints, including "a wide range of deficiencies affecting the overall feel, quality, and content of the game." Planet Entertainment was actually obligated via their contract with Office Create to resolve these issues ahead of release.

Instead of fixing the problem, however, it appears Planet Entertainment went ahead and released the game without receiving additional approval from Office Create. As a result, the game was sold across retailers like Planet Entertainment's official website, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Amazon. The company also spread word about a potential PlayStation 4 version in the works, which was not licensed or authorized either. It was set for a supposed April 28th or May 12th release. Office Create states this was never allowed either, and as a result of this fiasco is considering legal action against the company.

"Office Create is evaluating all legal action against Planet to protect our customers, intellectual property rights, and the Cooking Mama series," read the official statement. "In the meantime, we thank our customers and loyal Cooking Mama fans for their continued support and sincerely regret any confusion and disappointment that has been caused by Planet's conduct."

Cooking Mama: Cookstar copies are already out in the wild now, however, and it looks like if you managed to snag a copy, aside from playing a version of the game that you weren't meant to, you may have a rarity on your hands. Be sure and hold onto it, as it may end up being worth some cash.