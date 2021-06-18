Crossroads Inn Board Game To Be Published By Klabater, Out Q3 2022

Warsaw, Poland-based video game developer Klabater has announced that they will be adapting their classic inn-development game Crossroads Inn into a board game for tabletop play! The game is slated for an eventual release in Q3 of next year at the latest, judging by an infographic that the company has put out.

Crossroads Inn is an inn simulator with a fantasy-style storyline behind it. It takes place in the kingdom of Yorevale, where, for one reason or another, its monarchs keep on dying and their illegitimate children are vying for control of the throne. The press announcement of the board game continues with the following decree: "To avoid a bloody civil war, a deal is made, and an honorable bet is born: whoever builds the best inn will become not only the "king" of local gastronomy but also the king of all of Yorevale!"

While we know that the company will be seeking a crowdfunding campaign for this venture and that they have name-dropped both Kickstarter and Gamefound (and put Kickstarter in the infographic), we do not yet know which website they will use to advance their game's development. Next month, the game prototype will be finalized, followed by online playtesting and media previews. After this stage, Klabater will start its crowdfunding campaign and open an online beta on Tabletopia. Q1 and Q2 of 2022 will be devoted to manufacturing the game for a release in Q3 of that year!

Are you excited for this new Crossroads Inn adaptation by Klabater? Have you played the original game on the PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X platforms? How did they play out? Let us know what you think of the game in the comments below!