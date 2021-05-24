Curious Expedition 2 Receives New Director Update On Steam

Thunderful Publishing has added the New Director update into Curious Expedition 2 today, totally free for you to start exploring. This particular update will put you in charge of a few things as you become the new director of the expedition, telling the crew where you plan to go and what dangers you'll be setting foot into as you journey for truth, treasure, and adventure. All without trying to die. The update is currently free and as a bonus, they've marked the game down 25% on Steam for the next week. You can read more about the update here.

The New Director mode takes place after the main game, putting the player as the new Director of the Expedition. As a seasoned explorer, head out to even more dangerous islands filled with unimaginable discoveries. With a team that stays and grows with you, add modifiers every year that will make your expeditions more challenging!"

Additionally, The New Director update adds an outlandish new biome: The Corrupted Portal Worlds. Walking through them will take players to islands that are heavily influenced by the purple fog, offering some truly otherworldly sights. They are very dangerous, but also hold great discoveries for those brave enough to plunder them. Expect a mix of brand new locations, corrupted remixes of where you may have been before, freaky new enemies, items, events and creatures. You may even come face to face with the Duke, a tentacled monstrosity with the ability to communicate with humans.

These corrupted islands are also indigenous to the mysterious Pale Masks tribe, whose smile adorned masks cover a face corrupted by the purple fog. They have also begun moving out beyond The Corrupted Portal Worlds, so you may see them taking over other islands, too. This update adds other new elements like a ferocious new T-Rex enemy, recruitable jellyfish and Stygimoloch (dinosaur) characters, Joobee the truffle hog, and other items that will aid you on your travels.