Curve Games Takes On Publishing Duties For Wax Heads

Curve Games annoucned this week that they will be the publisher for Wax Heads, as the game will most likely come out next year

Article Summary Curve Games partners with Patattie Games to publish Wax Heads, set in a quirky record shop.

Wax Heads offers cozy narrative gameplay with puzzles, storytelling, and engaging mini-games.

Discover secrets behind 50+ records and dive into the vibrant world of Repeater Records.

Cozy-punk vibes, charming puzzles, and a killer soundtrack make Wax Heads a must-play!

Curve Games announced this week that they have formed a new partnership with indie game developer Patattie Games to become the publisher for their game Wax Heads. In case you forgot about this one, the game was revealed back in May 2024 as a cozy narrative sim revolving around a record shop called Repeater Records. Through a combination of puzzles, storytelling, and minigames, you'll work with customers to find the right kind of album for their eccentric tastes. Kind of like Coffee Talk, but for music lovers. The game doesn't have a set release window yet, only the idea that we'll probably see it come out next year. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer above.

Wax Heads

Welcome to Repeater Records, where we flip sleeves, spin clues and rek – rek – recommend the very best records! As the new kid in charge of the store, your job is to turn this place around. That means learning your way around the library and playing matchmaker between the customers and albums. The store is packed with twists and turns, surprises and secrets, arcades and TVs, posters and zines. It's easy to get lost and distracted, so make sure you pay close attention as you go! You'll also need to learn your way around the bands… and their dramas. Did Scandinavian metal band Jarhead really murder their singer and put his head in a jar? Is it true Kerri Krow only sings when brushing her teeth? Rummage through the 50+ records and find out the truth for yourself on your mission to make a musical nirvana and restore the groove!

Gorgeous comic book art style, including 50+ hand-drawn records and customers

Punchy, humorous, and affectionate dialogue

An emotional, uplifting narrative about community, mystery, and underdog spirit!

A lovingly handcrafted, immersive musical world with cozy-punk vibes

Charming puzzle design

Mini-games… and Tamagotchis!

Killer original soundtrack

