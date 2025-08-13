Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asterfel, Mysteria Studio

Dark Third-Person Action RPG Asterfel Announced For Steam

A new third-person action RPG called Asterfel has been announced, as you make a new life after shipwrecking on an inhabited island

Article Summary Asterfel is a dark third-person action RPG inspired by early 2000s classics, coming soon to Steam.

Players survive a shipwreck and must choose allegiances among warring island factions with unique goals.

Explore a Gothic open world where magic, mutant terrors, and ancient gods threaten all life on the island.

Customize combat style using swords, bows, or spells in challenging, story-rich quests and dangerous lands.

Indie game developer and publisher Mysteria Studio has revealed their latest game, as we got our first look at the new third-person action RPG, Asterfel. Taking inspiration from early 2000s RPGs, the game will have you playing as a person who has been shipwrecked on an inhabited island, which you find in its own state of chaos. It's here you'll figure out where you belong in this new society and how you can help it in the middle of fractured alliances, greed, and supernatural forces. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives sometime next year.

Asterfel

Besieged by conflict, the King's magical mines have stirred up mutant terrors, and roused an ancient God from its slumber. Nature and magic have become erratic, and dead things crawl out of their graves to wreak havoc. Meet the Crown Wardens: the sword arm of the King, The Kindred: a group of rebels that aims to free workers from the King's exploitative mines, and the Scholars: mages who seek to learn more about magic and its impact on the land. Choose which to work with, or lend your sword to all, as you decide on your path. An Intense, in-depth combat system allows you to wield swords, bows, or magical runes to cast spells. Whether up close or afar, tackle fights your way. Mix up your play-style and upgrade your abilities to overcome the odds.

You are a shipwreck survivor, new to Asterfel. Shape what happens to the island, play through story rich quests, and learn more about the world through each of the three factions. Can the island's troubles be overcome, or is collapse unavoidable? Explore a lush open world with a Gothic – like atmosphere. Discover arid landscapes, dense jungles, and ancient ruins, where terrors lurk behind every corner. The further abroad you travel, the more difficult enemies become. Face greater challenges, train yourself, and venture forth. The only obstacle is your skill, and your enemy's teeth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!