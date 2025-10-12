Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EvoCreo, Ilmfinity Studios

EvoCreo Releases Free Steam Demo Ahead Of PC Release

You have a chance to play the game EvoCreo on PC via Steam right now, as the decade-old mobile game is in Steam Next Fest

Article Summary EvoCreo launches a free demo on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, ahead of its upcoming PC release.

Experience the classic monster-catching RPG with 170+ Creo to capture, evolve, and customize in Zenith.

Enjoy deep turn-based combat with move cooldowns, status effects, and tactical team building.

Play offline for 20+ hours or challenge others in ranked online PvP battles for extra excitement.

Indie game developer and publisher Ilmfinity Studios has launched a free demo for EvoCreo as part of Steam Next Fest. The game has technically been out for a long time, as it's been on mobile for over a decade. (They even have the sequel coming out next year!) So this is basically a PC port of the title, and you get to see how the game looks and works on Steam in a limited capacity. We're guessing a release date will be revealed in the coming weeks since it's currently earmarked for a Q4 2025 release window.

EvoCreo

Begin your journey in Zenith, a land teeming with powerful monsters known as Creo. As shadowy organizations rise and ancient secrets stir, your personal quest to find your missing father leads you into the heart of a much larger mystery. At the same time, can you rise through the ranks and become a true Evoking Master? EvoCreo brings a fresh take on the creature-collector genre while paying homage to the classics. With more than 170 Creo to capture and evolve, uncover the dark truth behind the nefarious group known as the Shadow Hive. Face off against elite Evokers and ancient legends, challenge five elemental arenas, and build an unstoppable team of monsters to take on anything standing in your path along the way.

Over 170 unique Creo are waiting to be discovered across diverse environments. Build your team, evolve your favorites, and tailor their stats, traits, and move sets to match your strategy. Many Creo have multiple evolutionary paths—it's up to you to decide how they grow. From vibrant towns and hidden caves to ancient ruins and dangerous wilds, Zenith is filled with secrets and surprises. With 20+ hours of offline gameplay, EvoCreo offers exploration and depth like no other monster-catching RPG.

Combat in EvoCreo is more than just matching types. Manage move cooldowns, status effects, and powerful passive traits in deep, turn-based battles that reward smart team building and tactical thinking. With dozens of abilities and elemental combos, every battle is a chance to adapt and outwit your opponent. Test your skills in ranked online PvP battles, or face off against your friends to hone your tactics. Whether you prefer to go solo or prove yourself in ranked matchups, EvoCreo supports both offline play and online challenges.

