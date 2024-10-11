Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Date Everything, Sassy Chap Games

Date Everything! Confirmed For Release In February 2025

After being revealed a few months ago, the insane dating sim Date Everything! will be released for PC and consoles next February

Article Summary Exciting news: "Date Everything!" lands on PC and consoles on February 14, 2025, capturing romantic imaginations.

Dive into a world where household items have unique personalities and challenge them in a unique dating sim setting.

Explore 100 fully voiced characters, branching dialogues, and a dynamic 3D overworld that adapts to player choices.

Enjoy a stellar voice cast and immerse in over 11,000 hand-drawn images with 1.2 million words for endless playthroughs.

Developer Sassy Chap Games and publisher Team17 confirmed their new insane dating sim game Date Everything! will be released early next year. In case you missed this one, the game has you as a homebody dating everything in the house, as each item comes with its own personality, with a voice cast that is pretty fun to see on paper. Now we know the game will be aiming for love on a loving holiday, as the game will be released on February 14, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Date Everything!

Date Everything! whisks players off into a world where everyday objects transform into romantic possibilities. From the refrigerator to the vacuum cleaner, the laundry basket to even the air itself, no object or concept is off limits for love. Players will don "Dateviator" glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who's who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate), leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone.

100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

11,000+ hand-drawn images, 1.2 million words, and 70,000 voice lines.

A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers), Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!

