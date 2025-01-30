Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Date Everything, Sassy Chap Games

Date Everything! Launch Date Pushed Back Until June 2025

Sassy Chap Games and Team17 have confirmed that Date Everything! will not be out next month, and has been pushed back to June

Article Summary Date Everything! delayed to June 2025 for polishing, says Lead Designer Ray Chase.

Players engage with romantic objects like fridges and vacuums in this unique dating simulator.

Game boasts 100 voiced characters, 1.2 million words, and a 3D overworld.

Enjoy full voice acting by stars like Felicia Day and Johnny Yong Bosch.

Developer Sassy Chap Games and publisher Team17 announced that Date Everything! has been pushed back from its original February release date. The team sent out the message below today from Lead Designer Ray Chase, letting fans know that the game will now be out in June 2025, but not solidifying a date as we're guessing they're still not sure they'll make that one.

Since we last updated you on development, we have been extremely hard at work finishing work on Date Everything! At this point, I can confidently say we have reached that point where the game is complete to a standard that we feel reached our goals with no compromise in our bonkers artistic direction. However… I was too confident that we could properly test ALL the wild amount of content and pathing that exists in this massive game, and unfortunately, we ran out of time on our current (and yet to appropriate) release date of February 14th, 2025. Our bug list is finally starting to dwindle down as QA gets through the labyrinthine story pathing, but to submit our game in the state with so many outstanding glitches would be doing you a disservice. We have set our final release date set for June 2025, and while it isn't quite as sexy a date as Valentine's Day, we hope we can bring new sexiness to June evermore. And yes, you actually can date the glitches. Their name is Daemon, and I am currently in a Love/Hate relationship with them.

Date Everything!

Date Everything! whisks players off into a world where everyday objects transform into romantic possibilities. From the refrigerator to the vacuum cleaner, the laundry basket to even the air itself, no object or concept is off limits for love. Players will don "Dateviator" glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who's who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate), leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone.

100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

11,000+ hand-drawn images, 1.2 million words, and 70,000 voice lines.

A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers), Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!

