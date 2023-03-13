Day Of The Devs: GDC Edition Returns For 2023 Edition Organizers behind Day Of The Devs revealed they have brought back the official GDC Edition of the event for 2023.

Day Of The Devs has announced they will be bringing back their event for GDC in 2023, giving indie gamers an event to check out during that week. The event will be taking place at GDC from March 20th-24th in San Francisco, located at Moscone Center on the third floor of the West Hall. They will have twelve different games for people to check out during that time, ranging from content still in development to indie titles that have been released with new content to show off, as well as a chance to talk to the people who made it. We got info on all twelve games for you below.

Animal Well: Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate your environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter beautiful and unsettling creatures as you attempt to survive what lurks in the dark. There is more than what you see.

Another Crab's Treasure: In a vibrant undersea kingdom on the verge of collapse, a hermit crab embarks on a treasure hunt to buy back his repossessed shell. The second game from AGGRO CRAB.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk : Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, 1 second per second of advanced funkstyle. Start your own cipher and dance, tag, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis.

Cryptmaster: SAY ANYTHING in this bizarre dungeon adventure where words control everything. Fill in the blanks with text or voice to uncover lost abilities, solve strange quests, and play unexpected mini-games. Use your words to conquer the crypt and unleash a whole new kind of "spell casting!"

Escape Academy: Welcome to Escape Academy. Train to become the ultimate Escapist. Solve Puzzles. Hack Servers. Meet the Faculty. Brew the perfect cup of tea. Escape Rooms in single-player or co-op with a friend – local or online!

Goodbye Volcano High: Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about love, change, and the end of an era. Guide Fang through their final year of high school as they try to make things right before time is up.

Mina the Hollower: Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Whip foes, burrow through the ground, and explore a pixel-perfect world in Mina the Hollower, a brand-new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!

Pacific Drive: Survive the anomaly-filled Olympic Exclusion Zone with a car as your only lifeline. Scavenge resources from abandoned research sites, load up your trusty station wagon, and drive like hell to make it through alive. This run-based driving survival adventure arrives in 2023.

Planet of Lana: A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.

Sea of Stars: Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Surmount: Fling yourself into a mountain climbing adventure! Become the first to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world and meet eccentric characters along the way!

Fling yourself into a mountain climbing adventure! Become the first to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world and meet eccentric characters along the way! Tchia: A Tropical Open-World adventure. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around a beautiful archipelago in this physics-driven sandbox. Take control of any animal or object you can find, and Jam on your fully playable Ukulele.