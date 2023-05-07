Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow Set For Release On May 24th Check out the latest trailer for Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow as the game will be released for PC on May 24th, 2023.

Indie developer Frozen Line and publisher Ravenage Games confirmed this past week that Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow will be out on May 24th. The game has been in development for a few years and picked up some awards along the way for its design and storytelling, as you play as a young boy and his teddy bear trying to escape a hall of nightmares by solving puzzles. The game is planned for a digital release on PC as it will come to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with console releases soon to come. Enjoy the latest trailer down below!

"Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow is a game about a boy named Griffin who finds himself in a strange place. Together with his teddy bear named Birly, he has to explore a wonderful world, escape from various monsters and solve many mysteries and puzzles. The duo's journey will not be easy. Traversing the expanse of light and darkness will force the pair to confront traumatic memories and make amends with the monsters of the past."