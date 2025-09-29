Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Lantern Collective, Days Without Incident, We Create Stuff

Days Without Incident Arrives On Steam In Late October

Can you solve the mystery of how several deaths occured at a factory? You can attempt it when Days Without Incident arrives next month

Article Summary Days Without Incident launches on Steam in October, offering a unique indie horror mystery experience

Explore a haunted factory and uncover the truth behind mysterious worker deaths in Ebenflow

Short 45-60 minute campaign with survival horror puzzles and noir-inspired storytelling

Developed by We Create Stuff, creators of In Sound Mind, from a lost 2017 prototype

Indie game developer We Create Stuff and publisher Black Lantern Collective revealed that they will release the game Days Without Incident this October. The game has you exploring a factory where several mysterious deaths have occurred, and it is up to you to figure out what happened to them without dying yourself. The game offers up a short mystery experience without having to learn a lot of controls or memorize a lengthy story as you go. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it arrives on October 22, 2025

Days Without Incident

Days Without Incident is a short, never-before-seen horror experience from We Create Stuff. This lost prototype from 2017 reveals the creative roots of indie horror game In Sound Mind. Take a nostalgia trip back to the 2010s, keep an eye on your health, make every bullet count and solve intriguing puzzles to uncover the plot. Navigate a haunted factory and fight your way through its narrow corridors. Working off no more than an old newspaper clipping, you've come to the town of Ebenflow to find the answers you've been hunting for. Its people live in the shadow of an awful tragedy; they may want to forget, but you've come to find the truth of what happened to the factory and its workers. Why doesn't anyone drink the water?

A Lost Prototype: Experience a piece of horror history, built in 2017 which has never been seen before.

Experience a piece of horror history, built in 2017 which has never been seen before. Noir-Drenched Mystery: Investigate the abandoned metalworks factory that's plagued by sickness, whispers, and silence. Piece together the hidden truth, and what's been left to fester…

Investigate the abandoned metalworks factory that's plagued by sickness, whispers, and silence. Piece together the hidden truth, and what's been left to fester… The DNA of Indie Horror: The mechanics, atmosphere and storytelling that you experience in In Sound Mind also connects to the legacy of Nightmare House: The Original Mod.

The mechanics, atmosphere and storytelling that you experience in In Sound Mind also connects to the legacy of Nightmare House: The Original Mod. Designed to Linger: This survival horror is a short 45-60 minutes, sharp and unsettling.

