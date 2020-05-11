Deadlands Kickstarter Fully Funded, On Its Final Hours Of Backing

The Kickstarter campaign for Deadlands, a Weird West role-playing game made by Pinnacle Entertainment Group, has been funded completely! It is now on its last 34 hours of backing, having made over $485,000 of it's $10,000 goal as of the time of us writing this article.

At present, every single stretch goal on this Kickstarter campaign has been reached – except for one. The final stretch goal, a second double-sided map, will be available when and if the campaign reaches $500,000 in funding. This map is good to be used with wet-erase and dry-erase markers like the other map that has already been unlocked in the stretch goals and is available in PDF and VTT forms as well.

The pitch for the premise of Deadlands is simple:

In this award-winning, best-selling setting, gunfighters, braves, hucksters, martial artists, shamans, mad scientists, the blessed, and more square off against far more than desperate bandits. An event called "The Reckoning" awakened an ancient evil, and you'd best hope the howls you hear on the High Plains are just a pack of ravenous wolves…

The game's premise sounds familiar enough to any fan of games like Malifaux or Wild West Exodus, but as a role-playing game, Deadlands adds an extra level of personalization to the mix.

Originally published in 1996 as what is known today as Deadlands Classic, this version of Deadlands is a remake and Pinnacle Entertainment Group's long-awaited return to their original, award-winning setting.

