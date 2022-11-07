Deceive Inc. Announces Closed Alpha Phase Coming Soon

Tripwire Interactive and Sweet Bandits Studios announced this week that they will be holding a closed alpha phase for Deceive Inc. We've played this game a few times, both in special demos and at a couple of conventions, as the team behind it is slowly refining the gameplay and making this free-for-all spymaster title available for everyone. But it looks like they're about ready to ramp up the playtesting phase as this closed alpha will be taking place this weekend, running from November 11th-13th. You can sign up for it on their website to play on either Steam or the Epic Games Store, but there are a limited number of slots for people to jump into.

"The closed alpha will run from Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. EST to Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST and will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The developers also released a brand-new developer diary today, which introduces the team at Sweet Bandits Studios and how they helped shape Deceive Inc. into a vibrant multiplayer sneak 'em up filled with unique characters and locales. As discussed in the new developer diary, Sweet Bandits Studios started out small, with just the two studio heads working out of a home office, but soon expanded as more core members joined the team.

Each member is given ownership over what they work on at the studio and the lively atmosphere has fostered a genuine sense of fun that's been distilled into their work. The studio's driving principles have culminated into its first title, Deceive Inc., which brings together charismatic super spies and tense, exciting first-person stealth gameplay to make a truly unique multiplayer experience. Players interested in participating in the closed alpha playtest can receive a code through partnered giveaways from Alienware, SteelSeries, and MMOBomb via their websites and social pages. For more information and additional opportunities to join the closed alpha, fans are encouraged to follow the official Deceive Inc. social channels on Twitter and Facebook.