Deceive Inc. Releases New Summer Splash Update & Limited-Time Event

Deceive Inc. has a brand new update added to the game with tons of content, as well as a limited-time event running through August

Earn themed cosmetics by completing the Evenson Twins' mission and strutting on new map catwalks.

New echelon ranks unlock exclusive agent skins and weapon inks for high-level players.

Enhanced melee combat, new Retinal Scanners feature, and improved bot AI for a richer gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Sweet Bandits Studios and publisher Tripwire Presents released a brand new Summer Splash Update this week for Deceive Inc. The game basically has a ton of content headed into the weekend that will change things up and make the spy game a little more challenging for everyone, no matter what your skill level. What's more, the game also got a new Limited-Time Event, which is currently underway and will run all the way until August 29. We have the dev notes below, and you can find more details in their latest blog.

Deceive Inc. – Summer Splash Update

Summer Splash Event & Rewards: The Evenson Twins summer fashion collection is going on a world tour, and it's more than just haute couture; it's a front for smuggling prototype weapons disguised as water guns! Collect newly added posters, prototype weapons, and weapon crates to earn points to unlock 15 levels of themed cosmetics throughout the event. A catwalk has also been added to all maps, earning players who strut their stuff as the VIP a massive point payoff to supercharge their progress.

