Demeo: Reign Of Madness Will Be Released On December 15th

Developer and publisher Resolution Games has unveiled the next major update coming to Demeo, as Reign Of Madness is arriving next month. The team has been pretty spot-on when it comes to adding new content to the game on a regular basis. Treating it like you would a standard TTRPG like the one they have created in VR, they have been releasing new editions of content into the game much like you would see publishers make new adventure modules for you and players to experience. The latest addition to the mix will be Reign Of Madness, which will take you into a brand new crisis campaign where the streets of the village you're in have several creatures making their way around, and no one is here to help. Well, until you arrive with your party. We have a little bit more info on the content below as they are aiming to release it on all platforms on December 15th, 2022.

"The Mad Elven King has been brought back to life by Rackarn. Wretched creatures are crawling the streets as villagers are calling for aid. It's time to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. The 5th Demeo adventure, Reign of Madness, will be out on December 15, 2022. In the town of Ends, people have lived off the sea for centuries in peaceful harmony with nature. But after a sudden quake a few days ago, terrifying creatures crawled up into the streets near the central square. The Governor sealed it off, and families began to flee their homes. Now, Ends is a place where death and corruption flood the alleys. No one is safe. Rálma calls for your help to battle whatever has emerged from below, hinting that maybe there is an end in sight."