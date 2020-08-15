Demons Ate My Neighbors! Announced For Q3 2021

HumaNature Studios and Tuned-Out Games revealed this week that their next game, Demons Ate My Neighbors!, is coming out next year. The team that brought you the return of Toe Jam & Earl are headed back in time again to the year 1991 as you're getting what feels like an old-school title tied to a Saturday morning cartoon show. You'll need to head out into the streets armed with a Super Soaker to save humanity from those who are looking to take over the neighborhood. The game will be out sometime in Q3 2021 for Pc and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, here's more on the story with screenshots and a trailer.

1991 — it seems like any other sweltering July in the sleepy suburbs of Fairweather Valley…until a cursed VHS unleashes untold horrors upon the neighborhood, turns the residents evil, and generally makes April & Joey's summer a total bummer. Our heroes must exorcise their neighbors from hell, fight their way back to the haunted High School and rewind their summer to save the world! Two heads are better than dead. Team up in local co-op, then pump, refill, and spill 'em all with Splasha squirt guns, loaded with an infinite supply of holy water. Pump past the limit with Overpump and unleash holy hydro hell. Swap & pop Nozzles to drench demons with different shots, effects, and Overblasts – then upgrade the Splasha's stats with Nitro Splashtanks found throughout the 'burbs of Fairweather.

Getting lost finding possessed citizens in procedurally-generated levels? Not with the radical Radar Radio called the RadWatch. Level it up by slaying monsters to boost its range and ability to find survivors. Depending on your choices, some citizens will Tune-Out! – and transform to climactic combat challenges where one of three choices must be made: DAMN, DELIVER, or DIE. Be kind and rewind by draining their recharging stamina with a Holy Hi-Fi arsenal to DELIVER them from evil, or blast through with Lethal Lo-Fi weaponry to let them stay DAMNED. Don't worry about death – with infinite timelines, another April & Joey are ready to DAMN! or DELIVER all over again. This time, smash through and loot the 'hood. Knock over mailboxes, trashcans, and more to find household weapons that exploit monster weaknesses. Freeze Zombos, zap Zaplings and vaporize Vampunks with Garlic Pizza. Collect VHS tokens from Boss Demons to unlock new permanent meta upgrades in the hideout.