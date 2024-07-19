Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, Maximum Entertainment

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age Reveals New Character At Evo 2024

During Evo 2024 this week, Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age revealed a brand new character coming to the roster with Damkina.

Article Summary New character Damkina joins Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age roster at Evo 2024.

Damkina wields the mysterious Eye of Sēth, offering powerful combos.

Sneak peek at upcoming Diesel Legacy giant character, Saga.

Game features 2v2 matches, RealMatch netcode, and Dieselpunk style.

Developer and publisher Maximum Entertainment revealed a brand new character for Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age this week during Evo 2024. The team showed off Damkina, an actress of the golden era who has powerful attacks paired with a stunning wardrobe. The game will launch in August, but for now, here's more info on Damkina along with the latest trailer.

Damkina

According to rumors, Damkina's origins are ancient and obscure. Some speculate that she is much older than she appears, suggesting a connection to a bygone era or perhaps even mythical origins. The tabloids and conspiracy theorists thrive on such ambiguity, weaving tales of her supernatural longevity. In confrontations, Damkina relies not only on her formidable personality but on her physical prowess and fearsome fighting style. She also possesses what some believe to be a magical jewel known as the Eye of Sēth. This artifact is more than just a prop; it holds significant power, although its true nature and abilities remain enigmatic. Players attending this weekend's Evo fighting game tournament in Las Vegas can try out Damkina's powerful combos from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

A sneak peek into the next full reveal, Saga, was also teased today. A towering giant with a jovial smile, her massive frame and power-lifting strength make her a force to be reckoned with in any combat situation. Raised by her adoptive circus family, Saga can bend steel rebar like a swizzle stick, so imagine what she can do to you. More information about Saga and the remaining cast of Diesel Legacy characters will be shared soon.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age takes the classic fighting game formula and flips it on its head by placing 2v2 local and online co-op matches front and center in the arena. The game features distinctly unique playable characters, multiple varied stages and an innovative three-lane system, offering several methods of attack for each team all against a hand-drawn Dieselpunk backdrop. Thanks to RealMatch rollback netcode, matches are virtually lag-free, making each punch feel seamless in each online match. Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age also features a comprehensive training and story mode for players to refine their skills against AI opponents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!