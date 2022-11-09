Donut Dodo To Be Released On Nintendo Switch In December

Indie developer Pixel.Games and publisher Flynn's Arcade announced today that Donut Dodo will be coming to Nintendo Switch in December. The premise behind the game is kind of meta, as the team has made the theory that if a long-lost arcade game from 1983 suddenly resurfaced, this would be it. Taking notes from classic games of the era, this is a platformer in which you'll play as a baker who is trying to collect as many donuts as possible in a limited amount of time, all while dealing with enemies who happen to be dodos and other creatures trying to get in your way. The game has already been out on PC for a few months now with players loving it, and having it come over to the Nintendo Switch feels like a good fit for both of them. The game will officially be released for the console on December 1st, 2022.

Ready to top the high score table? Tough as nails and no continues, do you have what it takes? Donut Dodo is a light-hearted arcade game, reminiscent of the beloved classics from the early 80's that we still cherish to this very day. You play as Baker Billy Burns, who has to run, jump, and climb to outwit Donut Dodo and his bunch of clueless minions. Your goal is to collect all donuts in each level, in the best possible time! Will you top the high score table today? Come and join the fun! It's 1983, only better! The game features…

5 single-screen levels plus a bonus stage, each with its distinct game mechanics.

Incredibly tight controls (no cheap deaths) for frantic single-player arcade gameplay.

Old-school screen ratio and pixel-perfect graphics with a 16-color palette.

An original chiptune soundtrack by the very talented CosmicGem.

Worldwide leaderboards, limited to 3-character initials, arcade style!