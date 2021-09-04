Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Collector's Selection 2 Art

Since its release, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collections Selection Volume 1 has become one of the most sought-after and expensive products in the hobby's secondary market. Bandai offered this collection of hand-picked reprints with new, premium artwork on their website for a brief pre-order session. It only appeared through their Premium website and was never released in stores, which meant that many fans who didn't act in time missed out. Now, in the first episode of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct, producers of the cards began to reveal some of the artwork from the upcoming Collector's Selection Volume 2, which is likely to be another hot product. As Bandai runs their pre-orders, let's take a closer look at the cards that will appear in this premium product.

Personally, I missed the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection but I won't miss this. One of the first cards shown here by the producers features the sneeze queen herself, Launch. Now, I think that the lovely, floral artwork here shows exactly why this is such a sought-after product beyond its limited availability. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game features stunning artwork, yes. I'd consider it up there with the Pokémon TCG as the best artwork in a card game. However, Bandai's products tend to be very player-driven. And I get that! It's a card game after all. However, here, a character like Launch gets the chance to shine on a beautiful card that will likely be foil and textured. This is the exact kind of art-focused product that can take the collecting aspect of these cards to the next level. I can't wait.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Volume 2 is available for pre-order on Premium Bandai until October 25th, 2021 at 10 AM EDT.