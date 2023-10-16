Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Critical Blow In October 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch observes the Gogeta-themed Zenkai Series - Critical Blow set in October 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenaki Series – Critical Blow, which was released in September 2023, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenaki Series – Critical Blow with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn GDR GOD RARE BT22-140: NO DATA SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn SCR BT22-140: $130.50 Bursting Rage SCR BT22-138: $63.90 Great Ape Cumber, Golden Wickedness SCR BT22-139: $57.38 SS Gogeta, Sparking to Utmost Limit SPR BT22-137: $7.34 Son Gohan, Beast Roar SPR BT22-009: $7.29 SS3 Son Goku, Premonitions of a Fierce Battle SPR BT22-135: $6.82 SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten, Emotions Delivered SPR BT22-066: $6.08 SS Cumber, Assailant's Fury SPR BT22-127: $4.79 Cell Max, Return of Despair SPR BT22-132: $3.11

Now that we have a month of distance from the release of this set, we see a steep fall in the top Secret Rare, SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn SCR. It fell by $50 this month alone. There is still no data on the God Rare version of the card, but there are now multiple listings. The lowest listing is at $999.95, and the highest is $2,200.47.

