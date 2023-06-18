Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Power Absorbed In June 2023

Our June 2023 installment of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch looks deeper into the excessively rare SS3 Goky from Power Absorbed.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Power Absorbed, which was released in March 2023, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM BT20-095: $2,000.000 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-149: $917.54 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-148: $521.70 You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-147: $391.67 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR BT20-149: $132.55 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR BT20-148: $122/85 Evil Saiyan // Cumber, Maddening Force (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-114: $99.99 SS Vegito // Son Goku & Vegeta, Path to Victory (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-084: $79.90 You Are Number One SCR BT20-147: $62.71 Android 2 & Dr. Myuu // Hell Fighter 17, Plans in Motion (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-055: $59.49

Again, no sales of the excessively rare SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM have led to it staying at the same market value for the past two months. This card is of God Rare-level rarity, which makes me wonder why they did this card at all instead of just making this an official God Rare set. Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) dropped about $50, while You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) jumped $50.

