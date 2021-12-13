Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: SS3 Gogeta & Shenron

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Did we need the Dragon Ball Super Card Game to drop another Naturon Shenron card? Maybe this is a highly-playable reprint that players genuinely want. As a collector, though, I feel like everywhere you turn in this hobby is a GT Shenron. These characters are fan favorites by the measure of no one, so I would've much rather seen older cards featuring better characters since these gold foil Alt Art reprints are being done with such premium quality. I do quite like the other card featured in this preview with Super Saiyan 3 Gogeta. Dragon Ball Super Card Game pulls from all aspects of the franchise, both canon and non-canon, and as a result, we get to see characters use forms we don't generally get to see in the pure canon anime. Super Saiyan Bardock, Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, and here, Super Saiyan 3 Gogeta. You can tell from the outfit that this is Xeno Gogeta, which is the Time Patrol Gogeta from a different timeline relevant to Dragon Ball Heroes.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.