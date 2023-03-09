Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS Gohan Promo Transformations abound in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set Power Absorbed which features Super Saiyan Gohan & Golden Frieza.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some promo cards being released along with Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

First, we have Gohan in his Super Saiyan form wearing his purple gi. This is an underrated look for Gohan. I remain a big fan of his Ultimate form and I am certainly intrigued by his new Beast form, but Gohan really left an impression when he was on his Super Saiyan journey during the Cell Saga, leading to him being the first-ever Saiyan to unlock Super Saiyan 2. Speaking of unlocking transformations, we have a Golden Frieza that, honestly, has never looked creepier. I can't wait until we start seeing Frieza's Black form on cards but it'll likely not happen until Black Frieza appears in the anime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.