Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Piccolo Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We have two more cards here from the Multi-colored section of Ultimate Squad, both of which feature Piccolo. First, Piccolo Fused With Kami is a Super Rare from the set, with gold holographic foil lining Piccolo's ki attach here. Then, Piccolo, Fusing With Nail is a standard card that can either be pulled as a regular or parallel foil card. Both of these focus on Piccolo's fusions, which is a Namekian power that we see during the Frieza Saga with Piccolo and Nail. Nail is near death and Piccolo, with his consent, absorbs him. Nail is now within Piccolo while Piccolo's personality remains dominant. Later, Piccolo fuses with Kami, with whom he was previously once one, in order to increase his power and take on Cell.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?