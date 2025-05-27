Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Retro Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Announced For October Release

Square Enix has another retro collection on the way, as Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will arrive on PC and consoles this October

Article Summary Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches in October for PC and all major consoles worldwide.

Experience classic adventures with new HD-2D visuals, improved audio, and enhanced mechanics.

The remakes offer brand new story content, a refined battle system, and quality-of-life updates.

Players can also get the digital-only HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection for $99.99.

Square Enix dropped new details today about a new game collection coming out this year, as we're getting Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. As you might suspect based on previous remakes from the series, this will be a top-to-bottom reimagining of the title with new graphics, better audio, old-school cutscenes presented in a new light, improved mechanics, and so much more. Truly an epic two-for-one as you'll go all the way back to where it all began with the first two entries in the franchise brought to life for a new generation of gamers. We have more info and the trailer here as the game arrives for PC and all three major consoles on October 30, 2025.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake combines full remakes of Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II, which chronologically take place after Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which launched in November 2024. Players can experience the dramatic and satisfying conclusion to the "Erdrick Trilogy" in these two timeless adventures, brought to new life in the beloved HD-2D graphical style with never-before-seen story content and gameplay updates.

In Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, players take control of the descendants of Erdrick, the legendary hero whose legacy is passed down through generations following the events of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Players can continue the sprawling story in these games, while newcomers can experience the entire compilation with the new digital-only Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection, which packages together Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake in one definitive set for $99.99.

In addition to beautiful HD-2D graphics, a refined battle system, numerous quality-of-life updates, and major story additions, both remakes will feature a variety of new content. Details about this new content will be revealed at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!