Dragon Warrior For NES Up On The Auction Block At ComicConnect

ComicConnect, a premier collectibles marketplace and online auction house based in New York, NY, has put a rare, WATA 8.0 A+ graded copy of Dragon Warrior for the Nintendo Entertainment System up for auction! This vintage NES game is one of the first of its genre, boasting an impressive story and (at the time) extremely innovative mechanics, all lending to its immersive RPG experience. Prospective bidders have until Sunday, August 29th, at 4:13 PM Eastern Time to place a bid on this iconic video game.

Many fans of this video game franchise know the series better as Dragon Quest, the original Japanese name. For a while, the franchise was known in the United States as Dragon Warrior, but this changed at some time between its seventh and eighth installation. At any rate, according to the game's description in the auction listing on ComicConnect's website:

A Seal Rating; First-party H-Seam; Rev-A; Oval SOQ TM; 2 HP Screen; Large Warranty; Promotional Copy (USA-1*); 3 screw cart; First-party H-seam

Music composed by Koichi Sugiyama; Designed by Yuji Horii; 1st game in the Dragon Warrior series (Dragon Quest media franchise in Japan)

Dragon Warrior … the epic beginning of a new era in video games.

Mere finger speed and sweat are no match for the challenges of this game. You will be required to use deductive reasoning, not a quick sword to defeat your enemies.

All is darkness. The Dragon-lord has captured the Princess and stolen Erdrick's powerful ball of light.

You are Erdrick's heir. To you has fallen the most dangerous task – to rescue the King's daughter and receiver the mystic ball of light.

Your mission is deadly, but it is your fate. Prophets have long foretold your coming.

Three keepers await your journey, each ready to aid you with a mystic item of great power. Gather the three objects. Scribe will record your deeds. Use cunning and wisdom to choose your commands. Gain experience, weapons, and armor as you battle your way through the world. Rest if you must.

Search out the Dragon-lord's lair and face your destiny. In this role-playing adventure, you are the Dragon Warrior!

If you are looking to bid on this amazingly well-preserved copy of an outstanding game such as Dragon Warrior, please kindly remember that you have until Sunday, August 29th at 4:13 PM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction listing for this game on ComicConnect's website by clicking here. Good luck!