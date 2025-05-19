Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: basketball, Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty Set For Mobile Launch This Week

Dunk City Dynasty is finally ready to be released for mobile devices, as the game will be out on iOS and Android later this week

Article Summary Dunk City Dynasty launches this week on iOS and Android, offering a unique mobile streetball experience.

The game features rapid 11-point matches, NBA superstars, and gameplay designed for quick play sessions.

Players can customize courts, sneakers, and teams, trading their creations for bragging rights and rewards.

Join friends in leagues, coach your dream squad, and compete in the first NBPA-licensed mobile streetball game.

NetEase Games has revealed that their upcoming mobile game, Dunk City Dynasty, will be released later this week for both iOS and Android. The company has been taking signups for several weeks now, offering up a different kind of basketball experience featuring several well-known players from the NBA. Now they'll be able to experience it when the game comes out on May 22, 2025.

Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty's 11-point match system and three-minute rounds allow for addictive on-the-go streetball gameplay, while numerous features like Dynasty Mode let players build their superstar dream line-up and strategize. Customization is the name of the game when designing sneakers and home courts, mixing and matching player styles, and creating clubs and stadiums with friends! Ahead of the Closed Alpha, Dunk City Dynasty will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25, and visitors will be able to get their hands on some premium goodies! Visit the NetEase Games booth in Hall 6, Stand A050, to claim exclusive Dunk City Dynasty basketballs, wristbands, towels, and more! Stars from across the globe have received an invite to Basketball City, and what began as a curiosity turned into the ultimate faceoff!

The First NBPA-Licensed Streetball Game: Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more!

Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more! Hoop with Friends Anytime and Anywhere: Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory.

Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory. Fast-paced 11-Point Games: The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere!

The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere! Take Charge as a Coach and Own the Court: Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty!

Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty! Customize Your Home Court and Design Sneakers: Design your dream court with a wide array of components. From classic setups to mix-and-match styles – you set the trend! Let your style shine with original costumes and custom kicks. Unlock eight slots for ultimate customization and trade your unique designs for bragging rights and profit!

