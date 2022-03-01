DXRacer Reveals New "Craft Series" Gaming Chair
DXRacer has revealed a brand new chair model today in their gaming chair line with the brand new "Craft Series" designs. This is basically the chair for those looking to customize what they have at home to their very best with a nearly endless design and color options. You'll be able to use any image on the front, sides, or back complemented by high-quality, detailed embroidery to give you a chair that is all your own with one of their higher-quality models. However, this isn't for a one-off creation, at least not yet, as the Custom Craft Series orders require a minimum order of six chairs per design. Which we're guessing is needed in order to help produce the chairs quicker rather than doing them one-by-one with various prints. We have more info below but if you're looking to snag one, prices start at $509.
1971For those seeking inspiration, seven pre-made original designs are available including the pink Hello Human Cat, blue America Edition, grey Spaceman, black and gold Koi Fish, white Thinker, yellow Dino Rabbit, and standard black Originals. On top of innovative personalization options, the Craft Series pushes comfort and adjustability to the next level with this latest addition to the DXRacer roster. Taking cues from the luxurious Master Series, the Craft Series features soft polyurethane leather, integrated lumbar support, a magnet recliner cover, as well as a free cool gel memory foam pillow, all sitting atop a sturdy aluminum base.
"Extraordinary things can happen when your options are limited only by your imagination," says DXRacer. "The creativity of our community has always shown brightly and now we can finally give them the tools to personalize with ease thanks to the Craft Series. Seeing so many awesome work-from-home and gaming setups people have shared over the years, we believe the custom Craft Series is the perfect match for any setup."