DXRacer Reveals New "Craft Series" Gaming Chair

1971For those seeking inspiration, seven pre-made original designs are available including the pink Hello Human Cat, blue America Edition, grey Spaceman, black and gold Koi Fish, white Thinker, yellow Dino Rabbit, and standard black Originals. On top of innovative personalization options, the Craft Series pushes comfort and adjustability to the next level with this latest addition to the DXRacer roster. Taking cues from the luxurious Master Series, the Craft Series features soft polyurethane leather, integrated lumbar support, a magnet recliner cover, as well as a free cool gel memory foam pillow, all sitting atop a sturdy aluminum base.

"Extraordinary things can happen when your options are limited only by your imagination," says DXRacer. "The creativity of our community has always shown brightly and now we can finally give them the tools to personalize with ease thanks to the Craft Series. Seeing so many awesome work-from-home and gaming setups people have shared over the years, we believe the custom Craft Series is the perfect match for any setup."