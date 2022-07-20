EA Sports Full Reveal FIFA 23 To Be Released In September

EA Sports officially revealed the trailer and details for FIFA 23, as the game is currently slated to be released this September. The company is boasting the HyperMotion2 technology and physics system that they have used to improve on this entry in the franchise, as they have given players a new set of new features as well as a more robust and immersive gameplay experience. Along with the debut of women's club teams, several mechanics were added to the mix that hasn't been seen before (including a new dribbling system), and all-new animations informed by the movement of real-life players for both men and women. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop on September 27th, 2022.

"We have pushed the boundaries of realism in EA Sports FIFA 23 through HyperMotion2, using state-of-the-art technology to capture professional men's and women's teams in full intensity matches that translates millions of data points into new animations in real-time," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. "The result is the most natural and realistic motion in football gaming, and when combined with the inclusion of both men's and women's World Cups, women's club football, and cross-play features, will immerse players and football fans around the world for years to come."

"I'm delighted that the Barclays Women's Super League will be one of the first women's club competitions to feature in EA Sports FIFA 23, with the franchise historically having one of the largest and most engaged gaming communities in the world," said Navin Singh, The FA's Commercial Director. "The added visibility a global brand like EA Sports will provide for our league, teams and players cannot be underestimated. This very much supports our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women's game in England, and highlights our commitment to open up the Barclays Women's Super League, and make it even more accessible, to new audiences around the globe."

"This partnership between D1 Arkema and EA Sports is excellent news for the league, the clubs, the players, but also for the fans who, starting this year, will be able to discover their favorite players and participate in exclusive activations," said Francois Vasseur, Marketing Director of the French Football Federation. "It represents a huge step for D1 Arkema as a leading league with a worldwide following."