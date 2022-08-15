EA Sports & Marvel To Collaborate On FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In some truly bizarre news this morning, EA Sports will partner with Marvel to bring a comic book spin on football to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Before you jump to conclusions, no, you're not getting a soccer team with Captain America leading the charge with a bunch of Avengers players. This is far more an artistic endeavor. The new collaboration will bring a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes to the pitch as many players will be reimagined in the game, with their looks and designs all inspired by Marvel Comics.

What does that mean exactly? Well… we're not sure, because beyond the image you see here, there's no image to give an idea of what we're getting. Best case scenario: your favorite players will be getting gear that makes them look like Iron Man on the field, and doesn't look completely weird or game-breaking. You can read more of the announcement below as we now have to wait and see what they have in mind.

This collaboration between two of the world's largest entertainment brands will bring some of the game's fan favorites to the game and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status alongside the amazing artists at Marvel. Recognising their memorable careers for club and country, each FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, with base versions of FUT Heroes being available at launch of FIFA 23. The collaboration will include other vanity items related to the fan favorite heroes being immortalized as Marvel inspired Heroes, including tifos, kits, balls, and more. Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel written bios, with limited physical quantities to be made available at a later date. More info on both the in game vanity items and comic book availability will be made available closer to the holiday period. Players who pre-order the EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21st will also receive a limited time FIFA World Cup Hero Item, alongside a host of other in-game benefits.