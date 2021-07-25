ECC & Generation Esports Partner For Scholastic Benefit Program

The East Coast Conference (ECC) and Generation Esports (GenE) have announced the formation of a new strategic partnership. The two organizations have come together to form a new strategic partnership where GenE, the parent company of the High School Esports League (HSEL), will be the ECC's Official Esports platform partner. the deal was made through the work of Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG)., who helped broker this partnership. A lot of the finer details weren't released, but what we do know is that the agreement will allow the ECC to market its member schools at HSEL events and utilize CSMG resources for monetization of their esports rights, all of which will begin in the Fall 2021 Season. We have some quotes below from all three groups about the new deal.

"The East Coast Conference is truly excited to have the opportunity to partner with Generation Esports. We have worked hard to provide exciting and well-organized seasons and tournaments. We will now be able to further enhance our esports operations, expand the games available to our team members and, importantly, build strong ties with both the NJCAAE and the HSEL. These initiatives will help members learn more about the opportunities our ECC schools can provide to them. We are thrilled to be aligned with CSMG whom has had a major impact on scholastic esports," stated Dr. Robert Dranoff, Commissioner of ECC.

Mason Mullenioux, Co-Founder and CEO said, "HSEL is excited to expand our coverage of the collegiate landscape with the addition of the ECC. We are proud to help students have opportunities to use esports as a platform to achieve higher education goals, with Generation Esports facilitating that pipeline and connectivity. We strive to make it available to every high school student in the nation."

"At CSMG, we are proud to add another collegiate esports conference to CSMG's esports pipeline, in partnership with HSEL. This innovative partnership will provide new opportunities both academically and competitively across the esports ecosystem," stated Neil Malvone, EVP of Partnerships and Chief Esports Officer at CSMG.