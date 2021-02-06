Endwalker Will Be The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online Expansion Pack

Square Enix revealed this week that the next massive expansion pack coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online will be Endwalker. The primary function of this is that it will serve as the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story arc happening in the game, where the Warriors of Light will end up facing one of their greatest challenges. The content made its debut during the first-ever Announcement Showcase, where Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida presented the latest trailer you can watch below. They also revealed that the PS5 version of the game is scheduled to launch into open beta on April 13th, 2021, and will feature numerous upgrades from the PS4 version that includes improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support, and more. You can read more about Endwalker below as we wait for more hardline details to come out, as well as a release date.

Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together. The new expansion will bring an abundance of new features, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, updates to the battle system, a variety of new challenges to overcome, as well as crafter and gatherer content. At the showcase, details on much of the new content and features were announced for Endwalker: Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

New Jobs: Sage (with more to come)

Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han .

. A New Tribe : the Arkasodara

: the Arkasodara New threats , including Anima.

, including Anima. New Dungeons

New High-Difficulty Raid : Pandæmonium

: Pandæmonium Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

New Small-scale PvP Mode

An Additional "Trust" System ally : Estinien Wyrmblood

: Estinien Wyrmblood A New Residential District : Ishgard

: Ishgard Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary

New Gear and Crafting Recipes

Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System