Evercade Announces Codemasters Collection 1 Coming In 2021

Evercade announced a new collection coming to their retro console next year as they're releasing Codemasters Collection 1. The latest in advanced announcements for retro collections coming to the portable console, this is a mix of their classic platformers and sports titles they were known for back in the '90s. The majority of them being released in the U.K. or under different titles in the U.S. What's more, a few of these come from the long-forgotten J-Cart system that allowed gamers to have four-player games on the SEGA Genesis, so you're also getting a couple of rarities in here that allow up to four people to play at once from an era of gaming where people weren't really developing them too often. The collection will be released sometime in 2021, but no official date has been given to it, much like many of the other announcements from the company so far.

With over 30 years development experience, Codemasters is one of the UK's oldest and most established game developers. They've gone on to cultivate a library of games that have all achieved critical and commercial success. Additionally, they were responsible for nurturing up and coming game talent including The Oliver Twins. Blaze Entertainment is delighted to be working with Codemasters and to bring some of their best 8 and 16 bit titles to the Evercade platform. Tennis All-Stars was developed in the early 1990s by Codemasters and went on to become Pete Sampras Tennis. This previously unreleased version will be available for the first time on the Evercade Codemasters Collection 1. Full Games List: Sensible Soccer – International Edition Cannon Fodder Big Nose Freaks Out Tennis All-Stars Mega-Lo-Mania Big Nose the Caveman Cosmic Spacehead Psycho Pinball Bee 52 MiG 29 – Soviet Fighter The Ultimate Stuntman Super Skidmarks Boomerang Kid Linus Spacehead CJ's Elephant Antics F-16 Renegade Stunt Buggies