EverQuest 2 Launches Lore & Legend Server – Kael Drakkel

Darkpaw Games has launched a new server for EverQuest 2 players as you can get involved with Lore & Legend Server – Kael Drakkel. For old-=school fans of the game, this will be a fun throwback for them as this evergreen story-mode server will allow players to run through the first seven expansions of the game. It will give newer players a chance to trek through the world of Norrath with the appropriate skills and gear while still being able to access all of the game's content. We have the finer details of the addition below as you can dive into the new experience today.

Open to all EverQuest 2 All Access members, players will start on Kael Drakkel at level 90 with a full set of gear, allowing both newcomers and veterans to play at their own pace. As adventurers travel throughout the world and visit past content, an auto-scaling system will ensure that players are at the appropriate level for the zone they're in. With everyone matched to the same level no matter the content, it has never been easier for groups or solo players to embark on quests, raids, or to simply explore the awe-inspiring world of Norrath. This is the perfect server if you are a completionist. Start at Level 90: All characters start as Level 90 adventurers with a base set of gear and Adept spells. Players will be able to do all content up to Destiny of Velious, including epic 1.0 quests. Gear can be upgraded through a mix of drops and crafting.

