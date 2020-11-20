Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Virizion

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Swords of Justice's current stint as the Legendary Raid Bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Virizion's lore.

Dex entry number 640, Virizion is a dual Grass/Fighting-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Grassland Pokémon," this is what Virizion's Dex entry says:

Legends say this Pokémon confounded opponents with its swift movements.

Virizion is part of the Swords of Justice, a group made up of four Pokémon which also includes Cobalion, Terrakion, and the Mythical species Keldeo, the last of which has not yet been released in Pokémon GO. Inspired by Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers, each of the Legendary Swords represents one of the Musketeers with Virizion playing the role of the romantic Aramis. As a smaller Pokémon, Keldeo represents d'Artagnan, a late addition to the group. These four Pokémon have joined forces to protect Pokémon.

For fans of the anime, Virizion only actually appears in the Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice film but is also referenced in the Pokémon: Twilight Wings episode The Gathering of Stars.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Virizion:

Black: This Pokémon fought humans in order to protect their friends. Legends about it continue to be passed down.

White: It's head sprouts horns as sharp as blades. Using whirlwind-like movements, it confounds and swiftly cuts opponents.

Sword: A legend tells of this Pokémon working together with Cobalion and Terrakion to protect the Pokémon of the Unova region.

Shield: It darts around opponents with a flurry of quick movements, slicing them up with its horns.