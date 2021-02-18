Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Is Coming To Xbox This Summer

After being announced for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox revealed this morning that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to their consoles as well. It looks like Devolver Digital and Mediatonic are aiming to have the game out on every console this summer, however, they still haven't officially stamped a release date on the game yet. What's more, we don't know if there will be a full cross-platform integration so that those currently playing it on PC and PlayStation will be able to fight against those on the Switch and Xbox systems. You can read a little more from Joe Walsh, the Lead Game Designer at Mediatonic from his statement to Xbox below.

o the uninitiated, Fall Guys is a massively-multiplayer "bumble royale," where eager beans compete through Rounds of escalating chaos until just one victor remains. Set in the hyper-colorful Blunderdome, you're tasked with tackling oodles of treacherous arenas, with each qualification bringing you one step closer to the coveted Crown. In your path stands some of the wildest obstacles ever to grace an imaginary game show, so your diving, grabbing and last-second jumping abilities best be in tip-top condition. If you can picture the mayhem of "Takeshi's Castle" and "Total Wipeout," but populated by indestructible technicolor beans, you're tumbling in the right direction. The rest of the team and myself at Mediatonic have been hard at work concocting more and more elaborate schemes for future content and I really feel Xbox players will be joining the Fall Guys shenanigans at a particularly exciting time. There's a delicious selection of dapper costumes, imaginative rounds, features and improvements in the pipeline and I can't wait to share them all with our lovely new Xbox audience this Summer.