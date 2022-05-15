Fault – StP – Lightkravte To Release On Steam In Late May

Indie publisher Phoenixx has revealed the latest entry in the Fault visual novel series as Fault – StP – Lightkravte will be released later this month. Developed by Alice In Dissonance, this specific tale recounts a previously-untold story in the Kingdom of Rughzenhaide, as it explores the challenges and consequences that come with pursuing a dream. In this particular case, as you see below, that of an artist named Khaji Oberg, an "ordinary and unremarkable" teenage boy as we see this story told through his perspective while he reaches for a dream that seems to be slipping away. You can read more about it below as the game will drop on Steam on May 27th, 2022.

Experience a vivid and stunning take on visual novels, featuring gorgeously animated 2D hand-drawn art with the series' unparalleled 3D camera system that creates a feeling of depth and cinematic excitement alongside a novel-length script. Experience the story of Khaji, an ordinary, unremarkable boy who dreams of becoming a painter. His dream is put to the test, however, when a shocking revelation shatters everything he thought he knew about himself and the world around him. This standalone story aims to work as an entry point for the fault series, taking place five years before Fault – Milestone One. Newcomers can use the dictionary function to highlight specific text to learn more about the world and specific terminology introduced in previous games. Meanwhile, series veterans can enjoy seeing returning characters before the events of later games shaped them, such as a young Ritona before she became Royal Guardian to Selphine.

"We appreciate the patience our fans have had to see more stories in the fault series, but we want to make sure that the games meet our extremely high standards and tell the deep, exciting stories our fans expect," said Munisix, Director, Alice In Dissonance. "If you haven't played a fault game before, Lightkravte is the perfect entry point, and we know you'll be hooked from there."