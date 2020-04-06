Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets A Spoiler-Laden Final Trailer

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally releasing on April 10, 2020. That's only a few short days away, and to commemorate the occasion, Square Enix released a final trailer to get everyone ready for this momentous event. It's a pretty big deal, you know, seeing as it's been in the works for years – and we've been clamoring for a new Final Fantasy VII project basically ever since the credits rolled.

This latest trailer is chock full of new footage and plenty of spoilers for anyone hoping to remain "pure" before jumping into the game when it debuts. For starters, it includes plenty of characters as seen during the game's latest batch of new screenshots, like the Turk Tseng, as well as side characters Leslie and Madam M. We also get a peek at Red XIII as well as Rufus Shinra in all his glory.

The entire affair is four minutes and some change, which leaves plenty of opportunities for some scenes to lose their luster for anyone looking to experience the Final Fantasy VII Remake (and possibly the game as a whole) as a brand new game. However, spoilers have begun leaking all over Twitter and the internet, as the game had started being sold early in some areas of the globe.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the distribution of several games and the manufacture of others across the globe, Final Fantasy VII Remake is caught in the crossfire. While some areas of the world do indeed have to wait until April 10 to experience the game, others will be able to play it by simply heading to the store and picking up their copy – and many players have already done this.

But since we've waited so long to get our hands on this storied remake, another week shouldn't hurt anything. Be sure and avoid the trailer above, however, if you don't want to be spoiled on certain elements. There are large chunks that reveal things that are better left seen while you're actually within the game and experiencing it all yourself.