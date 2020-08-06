Final Fantasy XI Is Getting The Voracious Resurgence Storyline

Square Enix has revealed a brand new storyline is coming to Final Fantasy XI this month as the MMORPG will experience The Voracious Resurgence. It's been a minute since the company has released this much content into the game as they've focused more attention on FF14, but their efforts to bring back loyal fans to the title haven't gone unnoticed. This new storyline comes with the next update, which we have the details of below, that includes battle updates, a new bounty campaign, a shield design contest, limited-time events, and more. You can read more about it below as everything will officially kick off in the game on August 7th, 2020.

New Story Event Begins – The Voracious Resurgence marks a new chapter in the Final Fantasy XI storyline, beginning with Part 1 in the August version update. Subsequent chapters of this series will be made available in future version updates.

Ambuscade Battle Updates – Players can now fight against Mamool Ja and Rafflesia in Ambuscade battles to obtain hallmarks and badges of gallantry and exchange them for special rewards.

– Players who log into Final Fantasy XI throughout the month of August can add previous login campaign alter ego ciphers to their roster, and also obtain other rewards including the Poroggo Fleece, Moogle Bed, and Adoulin Tomato indoor furnishing. Shield Design Contest – The popular Shield Design Contest returns again, allowing current players to submit their very own shield design, with the winning entry being implemented into the game. Submissions will be accepted through August 18th at 7:59 a.m. (PDT). Discount Campaign – Beginning August 7 th , the digital version of The Ultimate Collection Seekers Edition is available at a discounted price on the Square Enix store and Steam through August 31.