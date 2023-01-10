Final Fantasy XIV Online Receives Patch 6.3 Today Patch 6.3 has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV Online, as players have a ton of content including quests, trials, and more.

Square Enix dropped a massive new update today for Final Fantasy XIV Online, as players can now dive into Patch 6.3. This has an incredible amount of content that will add several new quests, a new massive raid, a new dungeon, and lots more that will keep you and your fellow players busy for days on end. We have the rundown of everything you can expect below, and you can check out the full intricate patch notes on the game's blog.

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Patch 6.3

New Main Scenario Quests – In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero. She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path…

New Dungeon – Lapis Manalis – In pursuit of voidsent, you learn of an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald where Garleans once practiced the reaper arts. But what will you find there deep in the heart of the mountain?

– The search for Azdaja continues─that is, until a powerful new foe steps forward to oppose you… New Ultimate Raid – The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) (Patch 6.31) – What if Omega's relentless testing had continued, and provided the elusive answer it sought? The minstrel's words invite you to imagine this scenario─to entertain the possibility of that which may have been─and follow the experiment to its ultimate conclusion.

Island Sanctuary Updates – Return to paradise, where a new landmark, animals, sanctuary ranks and unlockable items await. In addition, numerous improvements have been made to the user interface and more based on player feedback. There is no better time than now to explore your island!

– Return to paradise, where a new landmark, animals, sanctuary ranks and unlockable items await. In addition, numerous improvements have been made to the user interface and more based on player feedback. There is no better time than now to explore your island! The Gold Saucer – New Course for Leap of Faith – From the depths of the Black Shroud comes a lofty challenge to those who would reach the heights of athleticism. Will you be the first walking one to ascend as sprightly as a sylph?

From the depths of the Black Shroud comes a lofty challenge to those who would reach the heights of athleticism. Will you be the first walking one to ascend as sprightly as a sylph? Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict PvP arena, new custom deliveries and more.