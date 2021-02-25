Finally! Gible Is The March 2021 Research Breakthrough In Pokémon GO

It may not be a Legendary, but some (if not most) players will prefer this Pokémon as the March Research Breakthrough in Pokémon GO. Niantic has announced the Spotlight Hours and Research Breakthrough of March, and it is none other than one of the rarest spawns in the game: Gible.

Let's get into the details, straight from the Pokémon GO blog:

March Research Breakthrough encounter From Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Gible in Research Breakthrough encounters.

This is going to be one to prepare for, as Gible is still one of the most coveted encounters in Pokémon GO and it can, indeed, be Shiny. Shiny-capabilities aside, its ultimate evolution of Garchomp is an elite fighter in both raids and PVP, ranking among the very best as both as Dragon-type and a Ground-type.

If you time your Breakthrough right, you can have five Gible encounters during the month of March. I'm personally going to make sure I claim my next breakthrough on March 1st at a bit after 1 PM Pacific so I can get the total of five encounters.

Now, let's get into those Spotlight Hours:

In the month of March, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. local time, and each of these will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus! Tuesday, March 2, 2021: Krabby will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Drowzee will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Surskit will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Slugma will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

As of now, we know that Krabby, Drowzee, and Voltorb are able to be encountered in their Shiny forms. Currently, Surskit and Slugma cannot but there's no telling what will happen during the month. The bonuses are the same as usual but tend to be a great opportunity to earn a good amount of whatever it is you need. It just takes an adjustment of your gameplay. For example, I already have both Shiny Krabby and Shiny Kingler, so I'm going to spend the first Spotlight Hour of the month transferring doubles of my Legendaries so that I can get that double Candy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for dedicated pieces on each of these Spotlight Hours.