Fracked Will Be The Next Upcoming PSVR Exclusive Title

The folks at nDreams have revealed that they will be bringing Fracked to the PSVR as the latest exclusive to the VR unit. You play as a reluctant hero who is stuck deep inside a remote mountain facility against an unseen enemy from below. You're forced into a final stand between the planet and the "fracked", which is essentially an army of interdimensional enemies with a lot of guns. Good thing you know how to work a firearm or two. The game was designed specifically for PSVR as PSMove as you'll be getting a VR title that pushes the genre into new places. All of the interactions, locomotion, and gunfights have been blended seamlessly into this action FPS title, which will be highlighted even better on the PS5. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below as the game will be released this Summer.

Stranded in a remote mountain facility, you play as a reluctant hero forced into a final stand between the planet and a legion of interdimensional enemies. Take aim and run head-first into explosive action as you shoot, ski, and climb your way across an extreme adventure. Alone, on the edge and really fracked off, humanity's survival is in your hands. Grab your gun, cock it, and take aim as a maverick war hero thrown back into the fight. Experience innovative VR gunplay that ingeniously blends improvised run and gun combat with a 1:1 grabbable cover system. Move freely around the battlefield to outflank, outsmart, and outgun an escalating threat with your arsenal of deadly, fully interactive weapons. Venture through a harsh and dangerous mountain locale by seamlessly transitioning between a host of first-person free movement methods. Physically lean into the bends on your skis to master the slopes at high speed. Reach out and hold on for your life as you climb and zipline far above the ground or perform audacious base-jumps to elude your foes. No rails. No limits. No mercy. The corporation dug too deep unleashing the "fracked" from the depths. Across one day, take on an interdimensional army that combines hive mind mentality and gun-wielding supremacy – the perfect targets to unload round upon round into. Fracked is in-your-face action with a cutting commentary on corporate greed and the climate change emergency. Save the day, to save the world.