The New Year's Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing event-themed Costumed Pokémon to the wild, this celebratory occasion ushers in a brand new raid rotation. Let's take a look at each tier and see which raids are worth spending your passes on.
The full New Year's Event raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:
Tier One
- 2020 Glasses Slowpoke – Shiny capable, very likely to be the standard wild spawn odds of what is now understood to be about one in 500 encounters
- Espurr
- Klink – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Party Hat Wobbuffet – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown but it was observed to have a boosted Shiny rate in 2020's New Year's Event
- Party Hat Wurmple – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown
Personally, I'm going after the raid/Egg-exclusive Costume Pokémon like Wobbuffet and Wurmple. Slowpoke raids aren't worth it because it's spawning everywhere in Pokémon GO as a common map encounter. Klink is also worthy of a raid pass due to its raid/Egg-only Shiny rate.
Tier Three
- 2021 Glasses Slowbro – Currently not known if this can spawn Shiny, but Shiny 2020 Glasses Slowpoke can be evolved to obtain Shiny 2021 Glasses Slowbro
- Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Party Hat Raticate – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown but it was observed to have a boosted Shiny rate in 2020's New Year's Event
- Skarmory – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Sudowoodo – Shiny capable, standard odds
Raticate and Alolan Raichu are both worthy Shinies to chase here, especially if Raticate has the boost it had last year.
Tier Five
- Ho-Oh – Shiny capable, standard Legendary Raids rate of about one in 25
It's back! Don't miss our complete Ho-Oh Raid Guide.
Pokémon GO Mega Raids
- Mega Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60
- Mega Blastoise – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60
- Mega Charizard Y – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60
Gengar is out, Blastoise is back! Depending on which species you need Mega Energy for, any of these would make equal sense to go after. This isn't quite that big of a shake-up though, as Mega Blastoise was featured no less than a month ago.
Good luck out there, fellow trainers!