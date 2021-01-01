The New Year's Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing event-themed Costumed Pokémon to the wild, this celebratory occasion ushers in a brand new raid rotation. Let's take a look at each tier and see which raids are worth spending your passes on.

The full New Year's Event raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

2020 Glasses Slowpoke – Shiny capable, very likely to be the standard wild spawn odds of what is now understood to be about one in 500 encounters

Espurr

Klink – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Party Hat Wobbuffet – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown but it was observed to have a boosted Shiny rate in 2020's New Year's Event

Party Hat Wurmple – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown

Personally, I'm going after the raid/Egg-exclusive Costume Pokémon like Wobbuffet and Wurmple. Slowpoke raids aren't worth it because it's spawning everywhere in Pokémon GO as a common map encounter. Klink is also worthy of a raid pass due to its raid/Egg-only Shiny rate.

Tier Three

2021 Glasses Slowbro – Currently not known if this can spawn Shiny, but Shiny 2020 Glasses Slowpoke can be evolved to obtain Shiny 2021 Glasses Slowbro

Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Party Hat Raticate – Shiny capable, 2021 odds are unknown but it was observed to have a boosted Shiny rate in 2020's New Year's Event

Skarmory – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Sudowoodo – Shiny capable, standard odds

Raticate and Alolan Raichu are both worthy Shinies to chase here, especially if Raticate has the boost it had last year.

Tier Five

Ho-Oh – Shiny capable, standard Legendary Raids rate of about one in 25

It's back! Don't miss our complete Ho-Oh Raid Guide.

Pokémon GO Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60

Mega Blastoise – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny capable, standard Mega rate of about one in 60

Gengar is out, Blastoise is back! Depending on which species you need Mega Energy for, any of these would make equal sense to go after. This isn't quite that big of a shake-up though, as Mega Blastoise was featured no less than a month ago.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!