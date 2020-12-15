Full Secrets Of The Jungle Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Secrets of the Jungle event has brought Shiny Rufflet to Pokémon GO, but it is nowhere to be found in the wild. In order to catch the sparkly little bird, trainers must either hatch Eggs or battle in Raids. Thankfully, the current Raid Rotation is fairly small, which means it may be easier to find Rufflet raids than previous rare bosses, like Gible and Unown.

The full Secrets of the Jungle event Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Exeggcute – Shiny capable, standard odds

Explorer Hat Pikachu- Shiny capable, no data to determine odds

Mawile – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Roggenrola – Shiny capable, standard odds

Rufflet – Shiny capable, no data to determine odds

Rufflet is the clear champion of Tier One right now. It will be the most sought-after raid of the event due to its rarity in general prior to the event, and now even doubly so because of its new Shiny release. Costume Pokémon collectors may find it difficult to turn down an Explorer Pikachu raid, but keep in mind that unlike Rufflet, Explorer Pikachu is spawning in the wild and will even get a dedicated Spotlight Hour tonight, Tuesday, December 14th at 6 PM local time.

Tier Three

Chansey – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Durant – Shiny capable, no data to determine odds

Flygon

Lickitung – Shiny capable, likely standard odds but rare enough that not enough data has been gathered to say that with certainty

Nuzleaf

Pinsir – Shiny capable, standard odds

Durant is going to be the one to go after here. It is actually spawning in the wild but it remains quite rare. Pokémon GO trainers are going to be about as likely to find a Durant in the wild as they are a Durant raid, so there are definitely worse choices you can use your free pass on… such as the entire rest of these Tier Threes.

Tier Five

Kyurem

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids odds of about one in 60

Mega Charizard X – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids odds of about one in 60

Mega Gengar – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids odds of about one in 60