Full Ultra Unlock Part 3 Week 2: Sword Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event has begun in Pokémon GO. While the Galar-themed Part Three will last the rest of the month, the different Sword and Shield weeks of the event will feature different raid rotations. This part of the event's raid rotation hinges on the newly released Fairy-type Pokémon, Zacian. Here's a breakdown of the Pokémon available in raids and tips on which battles are worthy of your pass.

The complete raid rotation for the Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Tier One

Galarian Farfetch'd – Shiny available, likely the boosted Egg/Raid-only rate

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Zigzagoon – Shiny available, likely the boosted Egg/Raid-only rate

Unown U – Shiny available, boosted odds

Well, right up front, we can say that there are no full odds Shinies in these raids. All of these are worth doing except Galarian Slowpoke, which you can get from 7 KM Gift Eggs and which cannot be Shiny.

Tier Three

Galarian Weezing – Shiny available, likely the boosted Egg/Raid-only rate

Lapras – Shiny available, boosted odds

Machamp

Same here. Only one of these is a miss, and that's Machamp. Hey Machamp? Whatcha doing here, you know? Go to the gym. Make some gains. We're good on you for this one, man.

(I love Machamp. He's worth raiding if you need the Candy, but most very likely don't need the candy.)

Tier Five

Zacian

Zacian is absolutely worth raiding as a new Pokémon GO Legendary boss, but I'd temper that with this warning: don't go too crazy. It doesn't have a major move yet, it'll return with a more powerful form, and it can't be Shiny. I'd personally say do a handful and then save passes for next week's Zamazenta.

Mega Raids

Mega Beedrill – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

For once, this Mega Raid rotation is actually part of the event and will shift when Zamazenta takes over.