G Fuel Announces Two New Flavors Centered Around Venom

In preparation for the new movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, G Fuel has announced two new flavors centered around the Marvel character. The two flavors in question are Black Ooze, which is inspired by the character Venom with a black cherry taste, and Red Ooze, which is obviously a Carnage flavor with a more sour black cherry taste. Both flavors are currently on sale for pre-order at their website right now, sold as individual power packs and special Collector's Boxes that come with a special mixing cup. Here's the finer details on both flavors for you as well as a few quotes from today's announcement from the company and Sony Entertainment about the deal.

The flavor inspired by our favorite lethal protector, Venom, is called Black Ooze and has a sweet and refreshing black cherry taste. The G Fuel Black Ooze collector's box comes with Venom menacingly showing off his size on the 40-serving Black Ooze tub and a 16 oz black shaker cup with the Venom: Let There Be Carnage logo. Meanwhile, the chaos of Carnage's G Fuel Red Ooze has a sour black cherry taste. The G Fuel Red Ooze collector's box is the mirror image of Venom's Black Ooze collector's box but in Carnage's famous red color. Put both limited-edition collector's boxes side by side to create a foreboding image that sets the stage for the ultimate showdown. The limited-edition G Fuel Black Ooze and Red Ooze are also available for U.S. fans to pre-order as a standalone 40-serving tub. The G Fuel tub energy formula is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. The flavors will also be available for U.S. fans to pre-order in 4-packs and 12-packs of G Fuel Cans later this month. Each 16 oz G Fuel Black Ooze and Red Ooze Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both the G Fuel tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We're delighted for the opportunity to team up with G Fuel. The combination of their strong brand attitude and the smart and distinct creative they developed for our collaboration will resonate with and excite Venom: Let There Be Carnage fans," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "All of us at G Fuel are big fans of Venom, so creating crossover flavors with Sony Pictures that's inspired by Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been really exciting," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G Fuel Black Ooze and Red Ooze pack a punch that'll make you say, 'We are Venom!'"